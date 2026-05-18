Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 722,412 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 3,338.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 722,412 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand worth $58,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Ingersoll Rand’s near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.79 from $0.82, Q3 2026 to $0.87 from $0.88, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $0.97, suggesting a bit less earnings momentum in the current year.

Zacks Research trimmed Ingersoll Rand’s near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.79 from $0.82, Q3 2026 to $0.87 from $0.88, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $0.97, suggesting a bit less earnings momentum in the current year. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered forward EPS forecasts for Q1 2027 to $0.75 from $0.77, Q2 2027 to $0.87 from $0.90, Q3 2027 to $0.94 from $0.96, and Q4 2027 to $1.05 from $1.06, reinforcing cautious expectations for the next fiscal cycle.

The firm also lowered forward EPS forecasts for Q1 2027 to $0.75 from $0.77, Q2 2027 to $0.87 from $0.90, Q3 2027 to $0.94 from $0.96, and Q4 2027 to $1.05 from $1.06, reinforcing cautious expectations for the next fiscal cycle. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term estimates were also cut, with FY2026 reduced to $3.37 from $3.38, FY2027 to $3.63 from $3.69, FY2028 to $4.03 from $4.13, and Q1 2028 to $0.87 from $0.88, which may add to valuation concerns for a stock already trading well below its recent highs.

Longer-term estimates were also cut, with FY2026 reduced to $3.37 from $3.38, FY2027 to $3.63 from $3.69, FY2028 to $4.03 from $4.13, and Q1 2028 to $0.87 from $0.88, which may add to valuation concerns for a stock already trading well below its recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the downgrades, Zacks’ estimates still imply steady growth over time, and the current full-year consensus remains at $3.38 per share, close to prior projections.

Despite the downgrades, Zacks’ estimates still imply steady growth over time, and the current full-year consensus remains at $3.38 per share, close to prior projections. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Weitz Large Cap Equity Fund backing Ingersoll Rand on its earnings setup, indicating that some investors still see upside in the company’s longer-term fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $1,867,645.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,983.51. This trade represents a 61.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 267,953 shares of company stock valued at $25,422,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IR stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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