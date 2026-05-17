Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 1,060.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,144 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.22% of FedEx worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,960,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 1.1%

FDX stock opened at $375.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.35 and a 12 month high of $404.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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