Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,029,927 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $287,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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