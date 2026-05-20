Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 224,936 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 2,404.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 224,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Crown worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 44,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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