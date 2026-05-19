Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 44,228 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,165 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $41,650,580. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $371.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $343.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $343.23 and its 200 day moving average is $346.60. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $268.10 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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