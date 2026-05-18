Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 690,765 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 2,410.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,426 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 690,765 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $75,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0%

EOG stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.21.

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EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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