Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,577 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 200,763 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.58.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:DELL opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

More Dell Technologies News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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