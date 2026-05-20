Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 1,706.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,550 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 311,312 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

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Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant raised its 2026 share repurchase target by $1 billion to $2 billion and expanded its buyback authorization, a move that typically supports the stock by increasing demand and signaling management confidence. Cognizant Increases 2026 Share Repurchase Target by $1 Billion to $2 Billion

Cognizant raised its 2026 share repurchase target by $1 billion to $2 billion and expanded its buyback authorization, a move that typically supports the stock by increasing demand and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said its AI “Bridge” initiative is emerging as a key growth driver for IT services, reinforcing the view that Cognizant can use AI-led demand to accelerate revenue growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions sees AI 'Bridge' as next big IT services growth driver

The company said its AI “Bridge” initiative is emerging as a key growth driver for IT services, reinforcing the view that Cognizant can use AI-led demand to accelerate revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the buyback expansion and AI push suggests the market is reassessing CTSH’s investment case toward stronger shareholder returns and a better growth profile. Did Cognizant’s Expanded US$15.5 Billion Buyback and AI Push Just Shift CTSH’s Investment Narrative?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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