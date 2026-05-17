Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $114.30 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 22,795.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,816 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 283,572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.54% of HubSpot worth $114,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,895 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $537,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 257,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 57.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 452,252 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 165,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 25,968 shares valued at $6,453,082. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.25 and a 12-month high of $669.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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