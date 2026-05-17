Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $124.92 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 26,635.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,835 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 734,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $124,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,497,470,000 after buying an additional 3,462,968 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 566.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 888,239 shares of the mining company's stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 754,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,974,242,000 after buying an additional 602,489 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 138.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 972,595 shares of the mining company's stock worth $163,847,000 after buying an additional 564,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $68,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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