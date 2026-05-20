Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $19.26 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 541,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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