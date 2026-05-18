Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 505,085 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 5,981.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,529 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 505,085 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of Dollar General worth $68,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DG opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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