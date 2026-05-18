Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 3,235.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Markel Group worth $54,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Markel Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Markel Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,844.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,904.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,014.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,719.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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