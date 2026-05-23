Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,250.75. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 498,771 shares of company stock worth $54,363,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $126.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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