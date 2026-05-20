Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 397,798.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 350,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.53% of Calix worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Calix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,729 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Calix by 214.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $78,212,000 after acquiring an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 747,139 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Calix by 135.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 684,096 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 392,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Calix by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,463 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,471,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.27. Calix, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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