Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 448,705 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,374 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 448,705 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,966 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $371,577,000 after acquiring an additional 993,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,120 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $60,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 214,666 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 469,322 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $44,816,000 after acquiring an additional 215,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,784 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Article Title

The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Article Title

Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Robert W. Baird and Bank of America both lowered price targets on BSX, which may temper enthusiasm even though both firms kept constructive ratings. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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