Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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