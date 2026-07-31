Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,175 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 122.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 532,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $246,578,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,713,090 shares of the company's stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,203 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 4,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,742 shares in the company, valued at $458,979.86. The trade was a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here