Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.19% of Nova worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nova by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Nova Trading Up 10.1%

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $559.62 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $504.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.01.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 target price on Nova in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $518.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

Insider Transactions at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,892.64. The trade was a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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