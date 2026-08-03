Nova Ltd. $NVMI Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Nova were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 75.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nova by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Nova news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total transaction of $1,486,855.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,394,328.20. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $390.87 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $491.91 and its 200-day moving average is $477.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.78. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.Nova's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $556.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVMI

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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