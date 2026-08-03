Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,654 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.75% of Novanta worth $31,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 736,954 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,691,000 after buying an additional 480,413 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,719,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 600,146 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,540,000 after acquiring an additional 404,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $210,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.40 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $1,047,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,795,389.93. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Novanta in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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