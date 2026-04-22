Novem Group Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Novem Group purchased a new stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.86 and a 12-month high of $305.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $277.99 and its 200-day moving average is $257.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.50.

View Our Latest Report on NDSN

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here