Novem Group Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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