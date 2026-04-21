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Novem Group Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Novem Group purchased a new position of 4,700 shares in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE: PAC) during Q4, valued at about $1.239 million.
  • Other institutional moves include Goldman Sachs boosting its stake 65.8% to 39,976 shares, UBS AM adding a new roughly $16.1M stake, and Qube Research increasing its position 232%, with institutional ownership around 11.73%.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating (2 Buys, 4 Holds) while GAP reported solid quarterly results (EPS $3.72, revenue $635.5M, net margin 24.06%, ROE 41.85%) and a market cap near $12.6B.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,976 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Down 0.6%

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $249.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $300.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 41.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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