Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO is Folketrygdfondet's Largest Position

Folketrygdfondet cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,776 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 33.3% of Folketrygdfondet's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned approximately 0.23% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $517,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.7%

NVO stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

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Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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