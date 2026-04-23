Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,866 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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