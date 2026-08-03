NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG is Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's 5th Largest Position

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 68,197 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 3.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $91,026,000 after buying an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NRG Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $90,522,000 after acquiring an additional 259,113 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,799.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NRG stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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