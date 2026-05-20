NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 1,799.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,928 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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