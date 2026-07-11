NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $305,817,000. Boston Partners grew its position in NRG Energy by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734,624 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NRG opened at $140.60 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 165.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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