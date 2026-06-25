Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NU were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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