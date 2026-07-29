Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stake Lowered by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 642,804 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 0.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC's holdings in NU were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NU by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in NU by 1,045.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock worth $415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,438 shares in the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of NU by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,074,732 shares of the company's stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Up 1.2%

NU stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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