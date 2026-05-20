Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 323,598 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in NU were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 129.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,421 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NU by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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