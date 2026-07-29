Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 532.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,945 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,654 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Key Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Nucor reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per share versus the $4.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.40 billion, above expectations of $10.15 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings were well above the $2.60 reported in the prior-year quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per share versus the $4.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $10.40 billion, above expectations of $10.15 billion. Revenue increased 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings were well above the $2.60 reported in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Record shipments and stronger pricing boosted profitability: Record steel-mill shipments, higher average selling prices and solid demand drove consolidated net earnings to $1.16 billion, up from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor posts record steel shipments on higher pricing, strong demand

Record steel-mill shipments, higher average selling prices and solid demand drove consolidated net earnings to $1.16 billion, up from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further improvement: Nucor said it expects higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, suggesting that improving steel demand, pricing and volumes may continue supporting results. Nucor beats quarterly results on strong pricing, demand

Nucor said it expects higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, suggesting that improving steel demand, pricing and volumes may continue supporting results. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: Nucor returned approximately $479 million through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, including the repurchase of about 1.53 million shares. The company also affirmed its regular cash dividend. Nucor could be undervalued on Q2 results and dividend affirmation

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.32 and a 52-week high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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