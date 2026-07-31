Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,539 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 1.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $224.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nucor from $283.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $257.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is 17.86%.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,614,750. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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