Nutanix $NTNX Shares Acquired by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,400 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,116 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.30% of Nutanix worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. Nutanix has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $82.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $703.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.34 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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