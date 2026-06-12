Nuveen LLC Acquires 357,431 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,602 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 357,431 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Union Pacific worth $1,073,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.52. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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