Nuveen LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799,973 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Amphenol worth $1,054,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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