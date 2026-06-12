Nuveen LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Nuveen LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,007 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned 0.64% of Philip Morris International worth $1,599,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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