Nuveen LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Nuveen LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776,865 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,590 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.08% of American Electric Power worth $666,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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