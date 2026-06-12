Nuveen LLC Has $801.99 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 336,072 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Howmet Aerospace worth $801,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 6.0%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.50 and a 12 month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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