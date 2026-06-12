Nuveen LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Nuveen LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372,294 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 273,944 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.63% of Boston Scientific worth $893,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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