Nuveen LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434,572 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.57% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $5,840,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $994.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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