Nuveen LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nuveen LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388,923 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 263,544 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.83% of Lam Research worth $1,778,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $364.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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