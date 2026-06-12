Nuveen LLC Sells 205,922 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nuveen LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 205,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned 0.87% of TJX Companies worth $1,490,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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