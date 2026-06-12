Nuveen LLC Sells 560,136 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Nuveen LLC decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 560,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.00% of Vertiv worth $618,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Up 6.0%

Vertiv stock opened at $297.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $315.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.00. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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