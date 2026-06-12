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Nuveen LLC Sells 588,479 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Nuveen LLC trimmed its Coca-Cola stake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 588,479 shares and ending with 19.1 million shares valued at about $1.33 billion.
  • Coca-Cola posted solid recent operating results, with Q1 EPS of $0.86 and revenue of $12.47 billion, both ahead of estimates, while maintaining FY2026 guidance of $3.24 to $3.27 per share.
  • The stock continues to draw bullish attention from Wall Street, with 15 analysts rating it a Buy and an average price target of $86.69, even as insiders recently sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Interested in CocaCola? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nuveen LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 588,479 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned 0.44% of CocaCola worth $1,334,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 871,535 shares of the company's stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 690,683 shares of the company's stock worth $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the company's stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,831,810. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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