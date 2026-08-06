nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,731 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,444. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:NVT opened at $162.26 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $85.72 and a 12 month high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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