NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,751 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 53,120 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 18.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $151.49 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Article Title

NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Article Title

Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Positive Sentiment: Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Article Title

Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Article Title

Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Article Title

NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Article Title

Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a bearish technical setup and a negative short-term trend, which may be contributing to today’s weakness despite the strong long-term AI narrative. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here