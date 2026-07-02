NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Fiduciary Alliance LLC's 5th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,590 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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