NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Forbes J M & Co. LLP's 2nd Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,919 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.32 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $149.26 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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